KP govt to launch plantation drive on independence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Sawal Nazir, Advocate on Tuesday said that this year, the independence day would be commemorated by launching tree plantation drive across the province.

He said that the tree planting campaign will be formally started on the day and plants and saplings would be planted within the premises of government buildings, intersections and roads.

He directed Secretary Local Government, Secretary Local Council board, DG Local Government, DG PDA and other line departments to complete all arrangements for the plantation drive.

He said that the participation of civil society, schools children, youth and government employees would be ensured, adding that tree plantation was imperative to mitigate the effects and risk of climate change.