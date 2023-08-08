Open Menu

KP Govt To Launch Plantation Drive On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KP govt to launch plantation drive on independence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Sawal Nazir, Advocate on Tuesday said that this year, the independence day would be commemorated by launching tree plantation drive across the province.

He said that the tree planting campaign will be formally started on the day and plants and saplings would be planted within the premises of government buildings, intersections and roads.

He directed Secretary Local Government, Secretary Local Council board, DG Local Government, DG PDA and other line departments to complete all arrangements for the plantation drive.

He said that the participation of civil society, schools children, youth and government employees would be ensured, adding that tree plantation was imperative to mitigate the effects and risk of climate change.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Independence All Government

Recent Stories

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

31 minutes ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

43 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

49 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

54 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

1 hour ago
SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

1 hour ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

3 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan