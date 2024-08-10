KP Govt to launch 'Taleem Card' project for backward area students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch 'Taleem Card' project terming it a flagship project to provide quality education to students of backward areas.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Saturday. It was decided that pilot project of the project would start from Upper Chitral.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Muzzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Masood Ahmad and other officials.

The Chief Minister termed 'Taleem Card' as a flagship project of his government aimed at providing education to students of backward areas from reputable institutions. He emphasized swift mobilizing of resources and making necessary arrangements to ensure the quick start of project.

The meeting also discussed other initiatives aimed at improving education in remote and underdeveloped areas. The CM also instructed education department to expedite the establishment of a school in Shangla.