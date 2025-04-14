KP Govt To Legalize Cannabis Cultivation In Selected Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday officially decided to legalize the cultivation of cannabis (hemp) in specific districts of the province, marking a significant step toward regulated industrial and medical use.
Under this initiative, cultivation would be permitted only through licensed growers, and a strict monitoring framework will be established.
Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal giving details of the decision informed here that in the initial phase, cannabis cultivation would be limited to designated areas.
A regulatory authority would be formed to oversee all aspects of cultivation, production, transportation, and usage, he said adding this authority would ensure compliance with the law and prevent misuse.
A multi-departmental committee would also be established to supervise the licensing process.
This committee would include representatives from the departments of agriculture, health, excise, and narcotics control.
The provincial government had already approved formal rules and regulations to support this new policy.
The minister clarified that cannabis cultivation would not impact food grain production in the province and emphasized that the new policy is expected to boost economic activity.
Different licensing fees would be determined based on the category and scale of cultivation, and only applicants with proper licenses would be eligible to grow cannabis.
Sajjad said the government believed that by utilizing cannabis for industrial, medical, and research purposes, the initiative would help stimulate the local economy while curbing illegal activities associated with unregulated cultivation.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago