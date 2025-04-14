KP Govt to legalize cannabis cultivation in selected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday officially decided to legalize the cultivation of cannabis (hemp) in specific districts of the province, marking a significant step toward regulated industrial and medical use.

Under this initiative, cultivation would be permitted only through licensed growers, and a strict monitoring framework will be established.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal giving details of the decision informed here that in the initial phase, cannabis cultivation would be limited to designated areas.

A regulatory authority would be formed to oversee all aspects of cultivation, production, transportation, and usage, he said adding this authority would ensure compliance with the law and prevent misuse.

A multi-departmental committee would also be established to supervise the licensing process.

This committee would include representatives from the departments of agriculture, health, excise, and narcotics control.

The provincial government had already approved formal rules and regulations to support this new policy.

The minister clarified that cannabis cultivation would not impact food grain production in the province and emphasized that the new policy is expected to boost economic activity.

Different licensing fees would be determined based on the category and scale of cultivation, and only applicants with proper licenses would be eligible to grow cannabis.

Sajjad said the government believed that by utilizing cannabis for industrial, medical, and research purposes, the initiative would help stimulate the local economy while curbing illegal activities associated with unregulated cultivation.