KP govt to legislate anti-narcotics law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would soon enact the legislation from the provincial legislature to effectively stop the use of narcotics.

The official sources informed, the draft of the proposed legislation has been drafted by taking all stakeholders into confidence.

After enactment of the law, the lower courts would be allowed to deal with the cases involving bails of the accused involved in narcotics cases.