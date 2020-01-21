UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Make Peshawar Tourists' Destination: Kamran Bangash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:23 PM

KP Govt to make Peshawar tourists' destination: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the provincial government was taking measures to make the provincial capital tourists' hub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the provincial government was taking measures to make the provincial capital tourists' hub.

Talking to media here during his visit to Town-1, he said being the provincial capital and old city of the province, the government was spending resources and energies to attract tourists to enjoy historical sites and cultural heritage.

He directed the department concerned to expedite work on Peshawar sports Complex and acquire land for the project after completing paper work. He directed Town-1 officer to take strict action against encroachment to restore the natural beauty of the city.

The Special Assistant visited various section of Town-1 Office and directed the officials concerned to address the public complaints on priority basis and warned that nobody would be spared in case of showing lethargy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Sports Visit Hub Media Government

Recent Stories

LHC allows bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad

few seconds

What we know so far about the new China virus

3 minutes ago

Kremlin promises public 'discussion' on constituti ..

46 seconds ago

27 hotel managers arrested in Faisalabad

47 seconds ago

Pakistan U19 aim to take a step closer in ICC Worl ..

4 minutes ago

Lakki admin approves mechanism to counter flour's ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.