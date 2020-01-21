KP Govt to make Peshawar tourists' destination: Kamran Bangash

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the provincial government was taking measures to make the provincial capital tourists' hub.

Talking to media here during his visit to Town-1, he said being the provincial capital and old city of the province, the government was spending resources and energies to attract tourists to enjoy historical sites and cultural heritage.

He directed the department concerned to expedite work on Peshawar sports Complex and acquire land for the project after completing paper work. He directed Town-1 officer to take strict action against encroachment to restore the natural beauty of the city.

The Special Assistant visited various section of Town-1 Office and directed the officials concerned to address the public complaints on priority basis and warned that nobody would be spared in case of showing lethargy.