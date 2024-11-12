KP Govt to make plantation on 2800 hectares at Dalmalak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah visited the remote area Darmalak of Tehsil Lachi, district Kohat along with the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, DFO Forest and SDFO the other day.

The purpose of his visit was to protect the environment, forests and wildlife and to plant about 2 million saplings through systematic and effective plantation within the available resources on a vast area of 2800 Hectares in the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation season.

He reviewed in detail the steps to be taken under the plantation plan in the coming spring. He also analyzes the possible feasibility of seed broadcasting through helicopters.

Commissioner Kohat, on this occasion, stressed the importance of preparing a comprehensive and effective contingency plan for the seed distribution process to ensure timely implementation of this important project.

Later, the Commissioner along with the authorities concerned rushed to Dralmak Dam, where he reviewed the potential for development of eco-tourism in view of the natural beauty and geographical location of the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a coherent and effective strategy to make the area more attractive for tourists and promote sustainable tourism practices, which will not only help in protecting the environment but will also benefit the local community.

The concerned authorities were instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan within 10 days.

Motasim Billah Shah has called a special meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of Kohat division and officers of the Forest and Environment Department on Thursday in which certain important decisions regarding suitable locations and comprehensive planning within all districts for the upcoming tree plantation drive will be taken.