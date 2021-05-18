KP govt to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties following corona protocols

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that provincial government would mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and People's Republic of China in a simple and dignified manner following Covid protocols.

He was presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Chief Secretary directed that all celebrations would be organized with strict compliance to Covid precautionary SOPs.

He directed concerned administrative secretaries of elementary and secondary education, and higher education departments to arrange online debate and speech competitions in the context of Pak-China friendship.

He also directed Information Department to highlight friendship and diplomatic relations between Pak-China in print media, radio, electronic media and social media. He instructed Local Government and Rural Development Department to display billboards and banners relating to 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.