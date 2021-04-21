UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Materialize Social Welfare Projects As Per Vision Of PM: Mahmood Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:10 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all development, housing and social welfare schemes in the province would be completed within time frame as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the housing scheme for low-income group in Jalozai.

He said that 1320 apartments would be allotted to low-income groups through open balloting.

He said that plots had already allocated to low-come families in Hangu district, adding high-rise buildings schemes had been started in Peshawar, Mardan, Charssada and Swat.

Chief Minister said that Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) was executing a mega housing scheme, Peshawar Model Town.

He said that the Prime Minister's vision for welfare projects for less privileged people would be implemented in letter and spirit.

