KP Govt to never give up constitutional rights of province: Feroz Jamal

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhail said here Wednesday that the caretaker KP government will never give up the constitutional rights of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhail said here Wednesday that the caretaker KP government will never give up the constitutional rights of the province.

"The provincial government is constantly demanding payment of its rights from the federation in hydropower, gas royalty, and other issues, while positive progress is also expected from the center in this regard," he added.

He expressed these views during a visit to Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 and a detailed interview in the program *Pakhtunkhwa Online* in Peshawar.

On arrival at Pakhtunkhwa Radio, he also inspected the Broadcasting House while Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi briefed him on the performance and role of the provincial Radio network.

Barrister Feroze Jamal said the announcement of the election date is not the responsibility of the caretaker government, but instead, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said when asked.

"Whenever the election commission announces the date of the elections, the caretaker provincial government will give full support to conduct fair and transparent elections", he maintained.

While appreciating the new programs and news bulletins at Pakhtunkhwa Radio, he said it is the mouthpiece broadcasting organization of the provincial government, which is continuously receiving public recognition while his government is also making it more stable.

He said that there are very capable officers in the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, however, this department was suffering from many problems in the beginning, but now its performance has been improved and steps are being taken to improve it further.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhail said that although the financial resources of the province are very limited if the tourism and mineral sectors are developed here, it can become the richest province and we will not need to take loans from anywhere.

On the question regarding the members of the provincial cabinet, he said that the ability of the previous and present caretaker ministers is beyond doubt and everyone has been trying to take this province and the nation on the path of development.

KP Information Minister said that after the unfortunate incident of May 9, holding the Naat Khwani competition at Radio Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi is also a positive change and such events will be organized across the province.

There are a lot of intelligent people in the province and talent hunt programs will also be organized for the selection of talented children and youth in these events.

On this occasion, some listeners and viewers also apprised the provincial minister of their individual and collective problems, while Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhail assured them of their proper redressal.