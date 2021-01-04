KP Govt to observe awareness week on corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to observe the current week as awareness week on implementation of corona SOPs.

It was decided in a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Ikramullah wherein all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers were directed to take special steps on daily basis to observe the week and education the masses.

It was decided that awareness banners would be displayed on all public places while special message would be delivered through print and electronic media as well as social media channels.

All the shopkeepers, transporters and other stakeholders would be taken into confidence and strict actions including heavy fines, closure of shops and markets would be taken against violators.

Face masks, sanitizers, hand gloves and awareness pamphlets would be distributed among the masses while religious scholars would be involved to deliver awareness sermons during Jumma prayers.

Similarly local representatives, political leadership and local elders would be involved to take action against wedding halls, hotels and business centres.

On the occasion the secretary Home directed all the commissioners to submit reports of daily events to Chief Secretary office till 5PM on daily basis.