UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Observe Awareness Week On Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP Govt to observe awareness week on corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to observe the current week as awareness week on implementation of corona SOPs.

It was decided in a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Ikramullah wherein all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers were directed to take special steps on daily basis to observe the week and education the masses.

It was decided that awareness banners would be displayed on all public places while special message would be delivered through print and electronic media as well as social media channels.

All the shopkeepers, transporters and other stakeholders would be taken into confidence and strict actions including heavy fines, closure of shops and markets would be taken against violators.

Face masks, sanitizers, hand gloves and awareness pamphlets would be distributed among the masses while religious scholars would be involved to deliver awareness sermons during Jumma prayers.

Similarly local representatives, political leadership and local elders would be involved to take action against wedding halls, hotels and business centres.

On the occasion the secretary Home directed all the commissioners to submit reports of daily events to Chief Secretary office till 5PM on daily basis.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Education Social Media Marriage Market Media All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.