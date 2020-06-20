UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Obtain Rs 404.8 Bn From Federal Taxes, Rs 48.6 Bn From Divisible Pool: Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

KP govt to obtain Rs 404.8 bn from federal taxes, Rs 48.6 bn from divisible pool: Finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has announced to get Rs 404.8 billion from Federal taxes and Rs 48.6 billion from divisible pool of one percent share to meet its expenditures during fiscal year 2020-21, said Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra here Friday.

Presenting the second Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Government budget for fiscal year 2020-21, the Finance Minister said total revenue of the province has been estimated as Rs 923 billion including Rs 404.8 billion to be obtained from federal taxes revenue and Rs 48.

6 billion under divisible pool of one percent share.

He said Rs 24.1 billion would be obtained from oil and gas royalty and surcharge, Rs 58.3 billion from hydel power profits including arrears and Rs 49.2 billion through provincial revenues.

He said Rs 73.4 billion would be obtained through FPA settle districts, Rs 12.7 billion for FPA merged districts and Rs 161 billion on accounts of grants of merged districts besides Rs 91 billion from others revenues resources.

