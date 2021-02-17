KP Govt to open 58 Service Delivery Centres: Lodhi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday said that the provincial government is opening 58 Service Delivery Centres to preserve land record across the province.

Talking to media after inaugurating a Service Delivery Centre in district Karak, he said that 24 Service Delivery Centres have already been activated in seven districts of the province while remaining would also be inaugurated soon.

The provincial minister said that the establishment of these centres would get the people rid of hardships faced by them in matters relating to transfer of land and issuance of 'Fard' and they will have no fear of the wastage and damaged to their precious documents regarding properties.

He said, the purpose of the establishing of service delivery centre is the provision of all property related facilities under the roof of the same building and in case of public complaints the responsible officials would face action.

The provincial minister said that for first time in its history Revenue Department has launched computer training for Patwaris. He said that during six-month modern training Patwaris would be trained on GIS and modern survey.

A procedure for the selection of Patwaris through transparent manner has also been evolved through ETEA. Similarly, he said that government officials have also been made answerable to people through holding revenue darbars.

He said that a Revenue academy has been established in Peshawar to impart modern training on the facilitation of the people.