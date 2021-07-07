KP govt to pay salaries, pensions on July 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to pay advance salaries and pensions to all government servants before Eid-ul- Azha on July 15.

In the notification issued by the Khyber Pakthunkhwa finance department here on Wednesday, the concerned departments and authorities have been directed to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions in advance on July 15.