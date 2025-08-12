KP Govt to plant 1mn saplings during monsoon drive

Special Assistant to KP CM on Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan has said one million saplings will be planted during the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan has said one million saplings will be planted during the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a tree plantation event organized by the Malakand Forest Division at local school.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Malakand Hamid ur Rehman, Additional Deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Shahbaz Khan, Conservator Malakand Abid Mumtaz, officials from the Forest Department and district administration, Levies personnel, school administration, teachers, students, and local residents.

He said that tree plantation is the most effective and sustainable solution to environmental pollution and fostering a greener environment.

During the event, Special Assistant Pir Musavir Khan and other participants planted trees as part of the monsoon plantation drive. Around 600 fruit-bearing and other types of saplings were planted, while 4000 additional saplings were distributed among students.

Pir Musavir Khan stressed that planting trees is both a national and religious duty. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister and in line with the vision of founding chairman Imran Khan, the campaign to plant one million trees across the province is in full swing.

In Malakand alone, with the active participation of youth, students, and the local community, approximately 83,000 trees have already been planted, surpassing the target. This initiative, he said, will significantly help reduce pollution and promote a healthier and green environment.

He commended the role of young people, especially students, describing their involvement as the beginning of a green revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also urged the public to not only plant trees but to ensure their proper care.

The Deputy Commissioner Malakand and the Chairman of Tehsil Dargai also addressed the ceremony.