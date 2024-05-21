KP Govt To Present Annual Budget 2024-25 On May 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:22 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 before the provincial assembly on May 24, said a letter written by the finance department to the provincial assembly
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 before the provincial assembly on May 24, said a letter written by the finance department to the provincial assembly.
The special budget meeting of the provincial cabinet would be held on the same day at 11 a.m.
to approve the budget estimates related to Annual Development Programme 2024-25, Revised estimates, 2023-24, resource mobilization measures, financial bill 2024-25 and PFC recommendations for 2024-25 as per the rules of business 1985 before presenting the finance bill before the assembly.
The Finance department requested the secretary law and parliamentary affairs and secretary provincial assembly to convene the session of the assembly on May 24 at 1500 hours.
Recent Stories
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development10 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities10 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered19 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors33 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal33 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..33 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate36 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized36 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG24 minutes ago
-
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Nazar Baloch expresses resent on absence of doctors in BMC Hospital24 minutes ago