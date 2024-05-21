Open Menu

KP Govt To Present Annual Budget 2024-25 On May 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:22 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 before the provincial assembly on May 24, said a letter written by the finance department to the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 before the provincial assembly on May 24, said a letter written by the finance department to the provincial assembly.

The special budget meeting of the provincial cabinet would be held on the same day at 11 a.m.

to approve the budget estimates related to Annual Development Programme 2024-25, Revised estimates, 2023-24, resource mobilization measures, financial bill 2024-25 and PFC recommendations for 2024-25 as per the rules of business 1985 before presenting the finance bill before the assembly.

The Finance department requested the secretary law and parliamentary affairs and secretary provincial assembly to convene the session of the assembly on May 24 at 1500 hours.

