KP govt to present annual budget on June 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present its annual budget for financial year 2022-23 on June 13 in the provincial assembly.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has convened a special budget session of the provincial assembly for the purpose.

KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem KhanJhagra will present the annual budget.

The provincial government is likely to present a budget of over Rs.1300 billion with 15% increase in the salaries of the government employees and 5% increase in the pension.