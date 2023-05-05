KP govt to present four-month budget; no increase in salaries, pensions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present a budget for the next four-month of the fiscal year 2023-24 by approving current expenditure only with no raise in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

According to official sources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, the Department would soon send a summary of the budget to the caretake cabinet for a nod. They said that the government would not approve supplementary grants for the first four-month of the financial year and only funds would be allocated for development projects expected to be completed in this period.

It was informed that the next government to be formed after the general elections in the country would present the budget for the rest of the eight months of the financial year.