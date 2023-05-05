UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Present Four-month Budget; No Increase In Salaries, Pensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KP govt to present four-month budget; no increase in salaries, pensions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will present a budget for the next four-month of the fiscal year 2023-24 by approving current expenditure only with no raise in salaries and pensions of the government employees.

According to official sources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, the Department would soon send a summary of the budget to the caretake cabinet for a nod. They said that the government would not approve supplementary grants for the first four-month of the financial year and only funds would be allocated for development projects expected to be completed in this period.

It was informed that the next government to be formed after the general elections in the country would present the budget for the rest of the eight months of the financial year.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.