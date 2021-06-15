KP govt to present historic budget, salary increase promise to be fulfilled: Jhagra

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the government would present a historic Budget 2021-22 which would bring more prosperity and development in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the government would present a historic Budget 2021-22 which would bring more prosperity and development in the province. The minister said that the provincial government had collected and record over Rs. 50 billion revenue in the fiscal year.

He was speaking at a ceremony to handover possession letter to owners at Regi Model Town.

The minister said that the announcement made by the Chief Minister regarding the increase in salaries of government employees would be fulfilled. He said that salaries could not be increased last year due to difficult economic situation but this year, a handsome increase was on the card to facilitate employees so that they could perform duties efficiently.

He said that a record amount would be allocated for development projects in the merged districts to bring these areas into mainstream and at par with other areas of the province.

Taimur Jhagra said that the Federal government had presented people-friendly in difficult circumstances due to pandemic.

Talking about the Khyber Pakhtunkwa budget, he said that provincial government was making efforts to increase the tax network instead of raising taxes.

The minister said government was taking steps to resolve decades-old issues of gas and electricity provision to Regi Model Town. He announced that BRT feeder service would be soon launched for the residents of the area.