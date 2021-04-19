KP Govt to present proposed amendments in Child Protection Act

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Monday said that proposed amended Child Protection & Welfare Act 2010 would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet.

After formal approval of the amended Act would be implemented in letter and spirit as provision of protection to children is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding Child Protection & Welfare Act 2010 along with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz here in Chief Secretary Conference.

Beside, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shumail Butt, Secretary Law Masood-ur-Rehman, the Secretary Social Welfare, Zulfikar Ali also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told in detailed regarding amendments proposed by the special committee in the Child Protection & Welfare Act. The special committee has agreed with the proposal of increasing the punishment for child trafficking from two to twelve years imprisonment and cash penalty from Rs.1 million to Rs.5 million.

The meeting also agreed with increasing the proposed fixing of imprisonment for child pornography at least 14 years and maximum twenty years and cash penalty from Rs.2 million to Rs.7 million respectively.