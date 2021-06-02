UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Present Rs 1000 Bln Budget 21-22: Minister

Wed 02nd June 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Wednesday said the provincial government witnessed significant increase in revenue during the last two years and will give a record budget this year.

Referring to financial budget 2021-22, he said that this year the government is expecting to get more than Rs 50 billion in revenue and the fiscal budget 2021-22 is being estimated around Rs 1000 billion, adding that besides merger of ad-hoc relief in salaries of all government employees from Grade 1 to 19 the government would give 25 percent increase.

He further said that KP received 615.4 billion rupees from the federation and spent 635.2 billion while under the head of provincial revenue the province got Rs 31.

8 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that the budget document should not be kept secret during preparation, rather the inputs of the concerned standing committee should be taken in all sectors.

He said the KP government should demand its share from the Federal government so that more could be spent on public welfare projects.

Babak said that measures should be taken to control price hikes in the country and keep the taxation as low for the common man as possible.

He further said that subsidies should be given to industries for revival of the industrial sector and economic growth in the province.

