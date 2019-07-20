UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Prevent Spread Of HIV, Hepatitis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

KP govt to prevent spread of HIV, Hepatitis

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa jail administrations have decided to conduct tests of new coming prisoners in order to prevent spread of chronic diseases, including HIV, sources said on Saturday.The decision has been taken to prevent spread of chronic diseases like HIV and Hepatitis.

Currently there are five HIV positive and 64 Hepatitis positive prisoners are locked in difference KP jails.According to details, Central Jail Peshawar has three HIV inmates two in Murdan, and one in DI Khan, Banu and Timer Ghara each.

Out of a total 64 Hepatitis patients, Peshawar has 29 Hepatitis inmates, 12Mardan, and six in Banu, Haripur and Swabi each while Kohat jail has five patients.

