KP Govt To Promote Video Gaming Industry: CM Aide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 03:10 PM

KP govt to promote video gaming industry: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia Ullah Bangash on Sunday said that the department was taking steps to reap real economic benefits from the gaming industry.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has been launching projects in IT sector to improve the economy through technology.

There was not shortage of talent in the province and we will give best opportunities to the youth to make money, he added.

Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) was considering allocating a budget for promotion of gaming industry, which will train children for gaming industry and in development and introduce the best games to the world by working on new ideas.

IT Advisor said that gaming industry was one of the fastest growing industries in the world. KP ST&IT Department was taking practical steps to promote gaming industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the future of Games, Zia stated that there were many virtual game companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP ST&IT Department had also invited gaming industry related companies from other cities of Pakistan to establish their set-up in KP province.

Regarding facilities he said that provincial government will provide full support and assistance to anyone who wants to set up gaming company in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon host a virtual gaming tournament in which youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all over Pakistan will participate, said Ziaullah Bangash.

