UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Protect Its Rights, Share In NFC Award: Finance Minister Tells PA

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:55 PM

KP Govt to protect its rights, share in NFC award: Finance Minister tells PA

Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday declared in unequivocal term that KP government would ensure protection of the rights and shares of the province as enshrined in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, vowed not to budge a single inch from its position on the rights of the province and the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday declared in unequivocal term that KP government would ensure protection of the rights and shares of the province as enshrined in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, vowed not to budge a single inch from its position on the rights of the province and the merged areas.

The timeline of the present NFC award is up to June 2020, he said adding the new award should have been formulated by now, however till the time the present award would continue to be followed.

Responding to the points raised by the opposition members during speeches on the budget 2019-20 in the provincial assembly that resumed discussion on budget today, the Finance Minister said that Budget 2019-20 is historic in nature as it contained the name of AGN Kazi, who drafted the mode of payment of Net Hydel Profit to the province.

The Finance Minister informed that from next year we will be present paperless budget putting in on the net. The Minister clarified that the government would not hide anything from the house with regard budgetary allocations.

He assured the house that not a single penny allocated for the merged areas would be utilized outside the domain of the merged areas. He clarified that Rs66bn were proposed by the Sartaj Aziz led committee for the development of the merged areas for a period of three years while we allocated Rs82 billion development program per annum for the erstwhile Fata.

He further clarified that the previous regimes have to put additional US dollars 2 to 3 billion in the national economy in a bid to avoid devaluation of the currency which he maintained adversely affected the poor segment of the society.

He held all the previous governments responsible for the present deteriorating education standard in the province adding focus was made on construction of the schools buildings but not on improving education standard.

We have to seriously ponder over provision of quality education to five million children in the province he said that we have planned to recruit 21 teachers to overcome their shortages in the schools. The KP Government he claimed takes the lead in initiating the first ever civil servant reforms.

The Finance Minister maintained that we have to work for the people of the entire province and not for the government servants alone. He clarified that the tax on 'Naswar' (snuff) was levied by the PPP in 1990 therefore we should not be targeted for it. He further told the house that there was no facility of universal health insurance in a country like USA whereas we have introduced the same in the KP in the budget 2019-20.

Parliamentary leader of MMA and former KP LG Minister Inayatullah Khan contended that the KP budget 2019-20 is deficit budget of Rs200 billion. He informed that house that the KP Government failed to get Rs45billion share of net hydel profit of the province in the outgoing fiscal 2018-19. He asked the government to clarify their position on new NFC award.

The previous PTI Government led by Pervez Khattak, he recalled used to frequent protest demonstrations against nonpayment of the hydel profit by the federal government which are nonexistent today.

He feared that fifty thousand people to lose job opportunities in the coming four years due to increase in upper limit of the retirement age of the government employees. Maximum allocations made for the construction of roads despite that fact that over 1.8 million children are out of the schools in the province, he added.

Earlier, the house also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the wife of special assistant to KP CM Kamran Bangash who breathed her last few days back.

The chair put off the proceedings of the house till Saturday morning at 10:30am.

Related Topics

USA Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Sartaj Aziz Budget Provincial Assembly Wife Job Same Lead June 2020 All From Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

22 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

23 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

23 minutes ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

23 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.