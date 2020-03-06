UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Protect Rights Of Prisoners Through Reforms: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Khan Tarand Friday said the government was working on reforms in prisons to ensure the protection to prisoners' rights

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) : Adviser to Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Khan Tarand Friday said the government was working on reforms in prisons to ensure the protection to prisoners' rights.

During his visit to judicial lockup here, he said during the next financial year, uplift fund would be allocated for reconstruction of district jail and installation of solar system to provide round the clock electricity in all districts' prisons.

He said the that the presence of Medical Superintendent will be ensured at all prisons under the reforms to provide medical care to inmates.

During the interaction with the media on the occasion, Inspector General Prisons Massoudur Rehman, Member Provincial Assembly Mahmood Khan Bettani, District General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Najibullah Mehsud and Tehsil President Moinuddin Gandapur were also present.

On his visit to judicial lockup, the minister was informed lockup is overcrowded with prisoners who are also facing water and electricity shortages.

There is the capacity of 13 prisoners, but authorities have kept 86 inmates. The inmates told the minister that there was no electricity and other basic needs available at the lockup.

The inmates said that they were forced to drink unhygienic water due to which most of inmates were suffering from stomachs diseases.

They also complained unavailability of medical facility and doctors at the lockup. The IGP Prisons and Provincial Adviser Prisons assured immediate solutions to the problems being faced by the prisoners.

