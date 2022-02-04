UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Provide All Facilities To Agriculture Sector: Mukhtar Ur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KP govt to provide all facilities to agriculture sector: Mukhtar ur Rehman

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Abbottabad Mukhtar-ur-Rehman Yousafzai said on Friday that the government would provide all possible facilities to the farmers. The present government, district administration, Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad are taking keen interest in agricultural development.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of local farmers here.

The District Director asked the local farmers to contact all the departments related to agriculture and avail the facilities offered by the department to increase per acre production.

Unless we cultivate our lands, our problems will not be solved, he said.

He said that the provincial government including the Minister of Agriculture, Secretary Agriculture, DG Agriculture and the entire team was striving to make KP self-sufficient in agricultural commodities and this is possible only when we use modern technologies.

Apart from other officers of the Agriculture Department, the landlords also addressed the gatherings and welcomed the Agriculture Department's Baidari Campaign.

