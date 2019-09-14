KP govt to provide clean drinking water in tribal districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was spending more than rupees one billion to provide clean drinking water to people of tribal districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was spending more than rupees one billion to provide clean drinking water to people of tribal districts.

A spokesman of provincial government said that the greater water supply scheme will be initiated in Shalman area of Khyber district, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said water of river Kabul will be utilized for this purpose, adding, similarly, tube wells in all tribal districts will be converted into solar energy to ensure supply of clean drinking water to tribal people.

It will also help to save the energy and economic resources, the sources added.