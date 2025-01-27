KP Govt To Provide Electric Wheelchairs To Persons With Impairment
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought the data of the persons with mobility impairments to provide electric wheelchairs to them, said a letter written to the office of the Chief Secretary.
The letter states that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directives for the provision of electric wheelchairs to government and semi-government employees with mobility impairments.
In this regard, a special task was initiated by the office of the Deputy Director PMRU, Office of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and data of 189 eligible employees were also collected. However, the collected data was falling short of the target set by the Chief Minister.
Furthermore, the Google form previously utilized for data collection was discontinue by the Google due to health-related information, particularly concerning disabilities.
To address, the issue an MIS Team of the Social Welfare Department has developed a QR code-based system to ensure secure and safe data collection.
For this purpose, the Social Welfare Department has further requested for the creation of a special task for all administrative departments and Deputy Commissioners to provide the required information through the specified QR code link within a timeline of one week (January 24, 2025, to January 30, 2025).
