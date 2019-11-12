UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Provide Equal Opportunities To All Citizens: DDAC

Tue 12th November 2019

KP govt to provide equal opportunities to all citizens: DDAC

District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Tuesday said all citizens would be provided equal opportunities to prove their skills as PTI government believed in justice and merit policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Tuesday said all citizens would be provided equal opportunities to prove their skills as PTI government believed in justice and merit policy.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations of various union councils in his residence at Makan Bagh in Swat district.

He said focus was being given to the development projects besides resolution of problems faced by the people.He directed heads of all departments to resolve people's problems and take measures for provision of quick public service delivery.

He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working tirelessly for socio economic uplift of the country besides revival of the economy.

