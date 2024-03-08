Open Menu

KP Govt To Provide Free Legal Aid To Females For Securing Inheritance Right

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said that free legal assistance would be provided at the government level to women in the province to secure their inheritance right

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said that free legal assistance would be provided at the government level to women in the province to secure their inheritance right.

The government would try to ensure that no woman was deprived of her legitimate right to inherit, he asserted.

Speaking informally to senior journalists of Peshawar here, he further said that the present government would take pragmatic steps to make the province self sufficient and economically independent.

He said people would be given employment opportunities by developing the mineral and tourism sector of the province.

Apart from this, the tax net of the province would also be increased and taxes would be taken from the rich and spent on the poor.

He said that the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project is very important and investments would be made in it to make the province self-sufficient in terms of agriculture.

The Chief Minister said that economic zones would be established for industrial revolution in the province.

He said that the effective solution to improve the law and order situation was to strengthen the police force at the ground level and the financial resources required for this purpose would be provided on a priority basis.

Gandapur said that New Peshawar Valley and Peshawar DI Khan Motorway projects would be completed on BOT (Build Operate and Transfer) mode.

He said that the media should support the government in this effort to achieve the rights of the province and play its role in highlighting this issue at the national level.

The media plays the role of a link between the people and the government, he said adding criticism for improvement was the right of the media.

He urged media to highlight public problems so that the the government could take measures basis to solve them.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Director General Information Muhammad Imran were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Motorway Law And Order Agriculture Bank Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Women Media From Government Employment

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

8 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

13 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

13 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

13 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

13 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

17 minutes ago
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

3 minutes ago
 Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

17 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

17 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

18 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

8 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan