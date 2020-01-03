UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Provide Free Of Cost Medical Care To Pashto Artist Mahjabeen

Khyber Pakhunkhwa Health Minister Hasham Inamullah Khan Friday announced free medical facilities for renowned Pashto artist Mahjabeen Qazalbash who is critically ill and hospitalized at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here

The minister telephonically contacted LRH Director Dr Khalid Masood and directed him to provide the artist every sort of medical care free of charge.

He said that Mahjabeen Qazalbash was an asset for the province and she would be given all possible assistance and support.

The singer Mahjabeen Qazalbash whose real name is Suriyya Khanum was admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) of LRH on Tuesday night where doctors termed her condition critical.

Earlier, flanked by cricket all rounder Shaheen Afridi and famous Pashto poet Abaseen Yousafzai, KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai visited Mahjabeen personally at the hospital on Wednesday night to enquire after her health.

