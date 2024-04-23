KP Govt. To Provide Full Support To NCRC In Child Registration: CS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said that government would ensure implementation of all feasible suggestions and extend cooperation to National Commission on Rights of Child Registration (NCRC) in process of registration and protect rights of children.
He said this during a meeting with Chairperson NCRC, Ayesha Raza Farooq here on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to discuss various feasible suggestions regarding increasing rate of children registration at the time of birth.
The CS also emphasized the need to create more awareness regarding registration and protect rights of children and added that provincial government would continue regular monitoring along with full cooperation in this regard.
Various proposals regarding making the process of registration of children easier at the time of birth were discussed in detail.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the registration rate of children in Pakistan is very low and work is underway to further improve registration process.
She said that the commission is working closely with Federal and provincial governments to facilitate the process of child registration.
Secretary Social Welfare, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Health, Secretary education, NADRA, UNICEF representatives and other officers also attended the meeting.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earth Day celebrated7 minutes ago
-
WSSCA, Girls degree college organize tree plantation drive7 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati gets bail7 minutes ago
-
Law minister for inclusion of rehabilitation aspects in Anti-Narcotics act7 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as DIG police Hazara7 minutes ago
-
SC moved for NAP's implementation17 minutes ago
-
Abai's poetry laid foundation for modern Kazakhstan: Amb Kistafin17 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 36th FJMU syndicate meeting17 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme17 minutes ago
-
Chinese company delegation meets Ch Shafay Hussain17 minutes ago
-
Thadal: A taste of centuries-old Sindhi traditional heritage27 minutes ago
-
Minister of Health inaugurates operation Theaters Complex at LRH27 minutes ago