KP Govt. To Provide Full Support To NCRC In Child Registration: CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said that government would ensure implementation of all feasible suggestions and extend cooperation to National Commission on Rights of Child Registration (NCRC) in process of registration and protect rights of children.

He said this during a meeting with Chairperson NCRC, Ayesha Raza Farooq here on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to discuss various feasible suggestions regarding increasing rate of children registration at the time of birth.

The CS also emphasized the need to create more awareness regarding registration and protect rights of children and added that provincial government would continue regular monitoring along with full cooperation in this regard.

Various proposals regarding making the process of registration of children easier at the time of birth were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the registration rate of children in Pakistan is very low and work is underway to further improve registration process.

She said that the commission is working closely with Federal and provincial governments to facilitate the process of child registration.

Secretary Social Welfare, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Health, Secretary education, NADRA, UNICEF representatives and other officers also attended the meeting.

APP/mds/

