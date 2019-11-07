UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Provide Gas, Electricity To Industry On Priority Basis: Abdul Karim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on priority basis: Abdul Karim

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on providing gas and electricity to industrial estate on priority basis, said special assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Abdul Karim here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on providing gas and electricity to industrial estate on priority basis, said special assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Abdul Karim here on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting of industrialists from Hattar Industrial Estate and representatives of Gas and Electricity here at his office, he said the government was taking pragmatic steps to provide uninterrupted power and gas supply to industrial sector and for the purpose the provincial government was in touch with the Federal government.

He assured the industrialists of Hattar Estate that all their problems would be resolved on priority basis and within stipulated time.

Earlier, the industrialists apprised the Special Assistant to CM regarding their problems and said that due to insufficient electricity and power supply that production was affecting adversely.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

2 minutes ago

Irish sprinter Bennett leaves Bora

2 minutes ago

ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

2 minutes ago

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

5 minutes ago

Visa requests from Sikh Yatrees being entertained ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.