KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on priority basis: Abdul Karim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on providing gas and electricity to industrial estate on priority basis, said special assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Abdul Karim here on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting of industrialists from Hattar Industrial Estate and representatives of Gas and Electricity here at his office, he said the government was taking pragmatic steps to provide uninterrupted power and gas supply to industrial sector and for the purpose the provincial government was in touch with the Federal government.

He assured the industrialists of Hattar Estate that all their problems would be resolved on priority basis and within stipulated time.

Earlier, the industrialists apprised the Special Assistant to CM regarding their problems and said that due to insufficient electricity and power supply that production was affecting adversely.