KP govt to provide huge relief to masses in next fiscal budget: Mahmood Khan

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday has said that previous governments destroyed the country economically,however, Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing his best to provide relief to the poor people.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Buffa area of Mansehra.

Mahmood Khan said that relief would be given to the people in the next budget and if required, development funds would also be used to provide relief to the people.

The Chief Minister further said that government is giving relief to farmers through Kisan Card, and through Education card will provide free education to deserving students.

Talking about the issues of earthquake-hit areas of Balakot, he said that he had taken the responsibility to solve the problems of the earthquake victims of Balakot, within coming few months New City would be materialized, various development projects worth Rs. 42 billion were underway in Mansehra district, the CM said.

Mehmood Khan further said that the present government is constructing standard and low cost motorways as compared to the previous governments, more welfare schemes for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also starting soon.

In the next two years, a large number of development projects in Mansehra will change the fate of the people of the district.

Chief Minister said that he was grateful to the people of Mansehra and the elected public representatives for organizing such a historical public gathering.

Talking about the corruption of the previous regime through the construction of motorways and other projects he said that the PML-N government has constructed a kilometer of motorway with the cost of Rs. 370 million and now our government is constructing a kilometer motorway Rs. 170 million rupees.

Mahmood Khan said that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by the people due to inflation, we are taking comprehensive measures to control inflation and providing relief to the people through health cards, farmer cards, food cards, education cards and other measures.

He said that the present provincial government is moving ahead with a solid plan in agriculture, industry and other sectors, Prime Minister will make the province self-sufficient in wheat production and other food items.

Mahmood Khan also announced establishment of medical college and construction of sports stadium for Mansehra, teaching hospital under public-private partnership and status of sub-division to Buffa.