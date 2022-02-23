KP govt to provide internship to 5500 in three years: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government would provide internship to 5500 youth in three years while spending Rs 1399.5 million.

Addressing an event on Skill development here, he said the government would also provide Rs 2.2 million to youth from 18 years to 35 years for skill development and to start their own business.

He said the government was working to construct first women university affiliated with Swabi Women university in the merged districts to provide higher education to females in their own respective areas.

He said that during the current year a total 35 new colleges would be constructed in the province including 12 in merged districts while 50 colleges would be established in one and half year where 50,000 male and female students would get education.