UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Provide Internship To 5500 In Three Years: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP govt to provide internship to 5500 in three years: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government would provide internship to 5500 youth in three years while spending Rs 1399.5 million.

Addressing an event on Skill development here, he said the government would also provide Rs 2.2 million to youth from 18 years to 35 years for skill development and to start their own business.

He said the government was working to construct first women university affiliated with Swabi Women university in the merged districts to provide higher education to females in their own respective areas.

He said that during the current year a total 35 new colleges would be constructed in the province including 12 in merged districts while 50 colleges would be established in one and half year where 50,000 male and female students would get education.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Male Swabi Women Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

10 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

32 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

53 minutes ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

1 hour ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>