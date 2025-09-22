KP Govt To Provide Modern Technology, Training To Farmers: Minister
September 22, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sajjad Barakwal has said that there are vast opportunities for agricultural development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the merged districts, which require special attention.
He stated that under the KP Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project, deprived farmers will be provided with modern agricultural technology, training, and resources to improve their economic conditions.
He was addressing a consultative meeting regarding the project held here at the Directorate General of Agriculture Extension, Peshawar.
Members of the provincial assembly from the merged districts, including Mahboob Sher, Engineer Ajmal Khan, Ajab Gul Wazir, Director General Agriculture Extension KP Murad Ali Khan, Project Director Nazir Abbas, Director Seed Syed Aqeel Shah, and focal persons of elected representatives participated in the session.
Welcoming the representatives of the tribal districts, the minister said that there are immense opportunities for agricultural development in the merged districts which need to be steered in the right direction.
Briefing the meeting, Project Director KP Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project outlined ongoing activities, facilities, and the role of the Agriculture Department.
He informed that under the project, farmers in the merged districts will be provided agricultural machinery on a cost-sharing basis, which will enhance their productivity.
Uneven land will be rehabilitated and levelled, while various soil conservation projects will be initiated. Modern farming technologies, including vertical and tunnel farming, will be introduced. kitchen gardening will be promoted, and essential equipment and training for beekeeping will also be provided.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sajjad Barakwal said that 80 percent of the population in the merged districts depends directly on agriculture, making it essential to identify progressive and potential farmers.
He urged elected provincial assembly members to help identify such farmers in their respective areas who are capable of adopting modern farming practices so they can be included in the development journey.
He further emphasized that the Agriculture Department is striving to provide marginalized farmers with modern technology, training, and resources under the project to uplift their economic conditions.
Provincial Minister expressed his resolve that by empowering farmers in the tribal districts, not only will their livelihoods improve, but the overall agricultural output of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also increase significantly.
