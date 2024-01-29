- Home
- Pakistan
- KP Govt to provide over Rs 5bln to govt hospitals for emergency, essential medicines: CM’s aide
KP Govt To Provide Over Rs 5bln To Govt Hospitals For Emergency, Essential Medicines: CM’s Aide
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health Riaz Anwar on Monday said that the provincial government has decided to release more than five billion rupees to the health department to address the shortage of medical equipment and emergency and essential medicines at the government hospitals.
He said that in the next few days, mandatory medicines would be purchased for hospitals at the local level, adding that due to shortage of funds, the specific amount for purchase of medicines and medical equipment by the government hospitals could not be released during the current financial year.
He said that the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali also highlighted the issue and wrote a letter to the interim Chief Minister for release of funds.
Riaz said that the approval of the funds required for essential medicines in the hospitals has been taken from the cabinet.
He said the funds would be utilized for the purchase of medicines for the public sector hospitals besides payment of arrears to the employees.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dairy owners fined3 minutes ago
-
IDC condemns massacres silencing Kashmiris' right to self-determination3 minutes ago
-
Three Kite sellers arrested13 minutes ago
-
ECP declares 50 percent polling stations sensitive or highly sensitive22 minutes ago
-
Haripur Police conducts training session for security personnel ahead of general elections 202423 minutes ago
-
Passenger train derails in Attock33 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 455 more connections involved in power theft33 minutes ago
-
Sports gala kicks off at SABS university33 minutes ago
-
DC visits BFC to inspect facilities being provided to businessmen43 minutes ago
-
More than eight million people registered to vote in Multan division53 minutes ago
-
Dallas Peace and Justice Center urges early release of Yasin Malik for peaceful dialogue1 hour ago
-
PFA seals one food outlet, imposes fine1 hour ago