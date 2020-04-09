KP govt to provide relief package deserving families: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhkunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the KP government has started giving Rs 12,000 to each deserving families under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ehsaas Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhkunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that the KP government has started giving Rs 12,000 to each deserving families under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ehsaas Program.

He was speaking to media after inauguration of distribution of cash under Ehsaas program to poor and deserving families here.

He said that about 2.2 million families of KP would be provided relief package for which 3600 points have been set up across the province.

He said that after receiving confirmation SMS, deserving families should visit the relevant center and added that social distancing should be followed to protect people from corona virus at every distribution point.

Ajmal Wazir said that control room set up for the corona virus in the CM secretariat is fully operational. So far there are 560 positive cases of corona virus in the province, 20 people have been died and 74 new patients have recovered from corona virus.