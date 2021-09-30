UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Provide Rs 2b For DHQ Hospital Kohat: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

KP Govt to provide Rs 2b for DHQ hospital Kohat: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that funds of Rs 2 billion would be provided to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Kohat soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that funds of Rs 2 billion would be provided to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Kohat soon.

He was addressing local notables, staff of health department and PTI workers during his one-day visit to southern districts and inspection of Tal, Doaba and Hangu hospitals.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir, District Health Officer (DHO), Sanaullah and other government officials also accompanied the provincial minister.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was implementing revolutionary health system in the province under which all basic health units would be activated and each such health centre would be provided a fund of Rs.

0.8 million for repairing and beautification purposes per year. The fund would be spent through a local committee.

Similarly, he said that district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals would be provided millions of rupees in head of grant on annual basis to enable them for doing necessary repair works themselves.

He announced that Tal Hospital would be provided a fund of Rs.20 million for repair and renovation and its other problems will also be resolved while a hefty amount would also be provided to Hangu Hospital.

He announced that the newly constructed hospital at Doaba would be operationalise within the period of three months and 65 sanctioned posts in the hospitals would be filled.

He further announced the out-sourcing of the hospitals in Tal and Doaba to provide better health facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Hangu Kohat All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

8 minutes ago
 Shoro for advance measures to save people from exp ..

Shoro for advance measures to save people from expected urban flooding

1 minute ago
 ASG marks its 48th year; Nasreen Askari termed Pak ..

ASG marks its 48th year; Nasreen Askari termed Pakistan's most ardent cultural a ..

1 minute ago
 Transporters, owners of shopping malls fined over ..

Transporters, owners of shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

1 minute ago
 Cleanliness drive kicks off in AJK

Cleanliness drive kicks off in AJK

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.