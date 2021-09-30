KP Govt to provide Rs 2b for DHQ hospital Kohat: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that funds of Rs 2 billion would be provided to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Kohat soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that funds of Rs 2 billion would be provided to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Kohat soon.

He was addressing local notables, staff of health department and PTI workers during his one-day visit to southern districts and inspection of Tal, Doaba and Hangu hospitals.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir, District Health Officer (DHO), Sanaullah and other government officials also accompanied the provincial minister.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was implementing revolutionary health system in the province under which all basic health units would be activated and each such health centre would be provided a fund of Rs.

0.8 million for repairing and beautification purposes per year. The fund would be spent through a local committee.

Similarly, he said that district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals would be provided millions of rupees in head of grant on annual basis to enable them for doing necessary repair works themselves.

He announced that Tal Hospital would be provided a fund of Rs.20 million for repair and renovation and its other problems will also be resolved while a hefty amount would also be provided to Hangu Hospital.

He announced that the newly constructed hospital at Doaba would be operationalise within the period of three months and 65 sanctioned posts in the hospitals would be filled.

He further announced the out-sourcing of the hospitals in Tal and Doaba to provide better health facilities to the people.