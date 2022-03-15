The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would pay compensation of Rs 2 million to each family of Kocha Risaldar Peshawar tragedy's martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would pay compensation of Rs 2 million to each family of Kocha Risaldar Peshawar tragedy's martyrs.

The compensation package in this regard was approved by the KP cabinet which met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet's decision, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to implement the package in letter and spirit and prepare the compensation cheques in three days.

Giving details, he said Rs 500,000 would be given to each severely injured and Rs 200,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident. He said the meeting also approved to pay Rs1 million each to the families of six people killed in a landslide in Alpuri Shangla.

He said the government was committed to extending relief to people and added that the Chief Minister directed for making necessary amendments in the Relief Act to increase the rates of compensation in various categories.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Ministers to ensure attendance in the Assembly sessions.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also directed to include treatment of bone marrow in the health card. He also directed cabinet committees constituted on various issues to present their reports in the next meeting.

The provincial cabinet has also decided that action would be taken against any government employee who moved court against the provincial government's decision regarding government lands.

It was decided in the meeting that the rules under all approved Acts should be completed immediately, the Chief Minister's aide said.

The provincial Cabinet has given conditional approval to transfer 1200 canal lands to the Department of Science, Technology and Information Technology for setting up of a Special Technology Zone in Mardan.

The Cabinet has approved transfer of 25 kanals of land of food Department warehouse in Haji Camp for setting up of Gandhara Digital Complex in Peshawar to the Department of Science, Technology and Information Technology.

The Cabinet has approved extension of contract for completion of expansion work of Awami Park at Hazar Khawani, adding it would ensure speedy completion of the park and provide healthy recreational opportunities to the residents of Peshawar.

Replying to a question, Barrister Saif said that 24 canals more area had been added to the park lands due to which the contract was extended, adding the chief minister directed to complete the park by June this year.

The cabinet approved the purchase of 1.2 metric tonnes of wheat for the year 2022-23 besides approving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Monitoring Authority Rules of business 2021. The meeting also approved the service rules and regulations rules of the employees of the Authority.

The provincial cabinet has approved the formation of a settlement board for protection of forests and environment, speedy disposal of cases related to forest lands and declaring resume land as reserved forest.

He added that the settlement board will consist of collector revenue, Divisional Forest Officer and one member of the community.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet has approved to declare Koh-e-Suleman, Dera Ismail Khan as Conservancy Area for the protection of wildlife, adding conservancy area would be stretching over 58000 hectares.

He said it would ensure protection of rare wildlife like Suleman Markhor, cheetah, fox, Afghan eurasian vulture, jackal, snake, hawks, eagle, owl, and partridge etc.

The provincial cabinet has approved a provision of Rs 35.1575 million for one-time compensation to 16,603 affected people of Lal Qila Lower Dir.

He said compensation had been given to the people who could not cultivate maize crops in Lal Qila Dir Lower due to security reasons.

The meeting also approved Rs 1 million each for those killed in a bomb blast in Khyber district in the light of a Peshawar High Court decision.

The Cabinet has approved the notification to implement and amend the Letter of Administration and Succession Rules 2021 from October 2, 2021 instead of July 30, 2021.