KP govt to provide 'Sehet Insaf Card' to all: Jhagra

Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra, has said that the provincial government had allocated Rs10 billion to provide healthcare facilities to people through the Sehat Insaf Card

Talking to media persons, the minister said all people of the province would be provided Sehat Insaf Card during the current fiscal year.

Jhagra further said that the government has to increase the healthcare budget keeping in view the corona pandemic. A total of Rs148 billion were allocated for health that included Rs124 billion for different health sector departments and Rs 24 billion for corona related issues.

The minister said the government has expanded scope of Rescue 1122 operations to twenty-nine districts of the province during last year.

He said these services will be expanded to another six districts by the end of this year.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said a joint strategy was being developed for a strong liaison between the health department and the Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.