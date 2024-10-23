KP Govt to publish ad for recruitment of 17000 teachers soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that the provincial government would soon publish an advertisement for recruitment of 17000 teachers.

He was presiding over a teachers’ recruitment policy review meeting here on Wednesday. Besides, Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Qaiser Alam, Director IT Salahuddin, Additional Director Dr Iqbal and other senior authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that due to the promotions and retirement, a large number of vacancies have been rendered vacant and now a recruitment process for 17000 teachers would begin to fill those posts on emergency basis.

He said, the provision of teachers to schools is top priority and it would be provided to both boys and girls’ schools. He said that keeping in view the shortage of teachers, the authorities of the department have been directed to furnish the details of all those teachers who either on long leave or had taken extra-ordinary leave for going abroad or on deputation in other departments and cancel their leaves and deputation with immediate effect.

The provincial minister ruled out any compromise on education, saying the duty of the teachers is teaching to the boys and girls in any circumstances and they are not allowed to do any other work.

Faisal Khan Tarakai further directed the authorities to take steps for all those teachers which are posted on the management cadre posts at secretariat, directorate levels or in any district offices to bring them back on their actual posts and furnishing of a report in this regarding within a period of one week.

Regarding financial implications of the new recruitment, he said that all these 17000 teachers would be recruited on the already existing posts. So, it will not put any additional burden on the provincial kitty. However, he said that a no objection certificate (NOC) in this regard will be obtained from Finance Department with immediate effect.

