KP Govt To Purchase Ancestral Houses Of Dalip Kumar And Raj Kapoor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:51 PM

KP govt to purchase ancestral houses of Dalip Kumar and Raj Kapoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a price to buy ancestral houses of bollywood legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archeology said that both houses will be converted into a museums.

The Archeology Department has declared the two houses a national heritage sites that was recognized internationally.

The purchase of both the houses is estimated at Rs. 24 million which includes the cost of land and infrastructure.

The price of the Dilip Kumar's house has been fixed at Rs. 80,056,696, and the price for Raj Kapoor's house has been fixed at Rs.15 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

