KP govt to purchase ancestral houses of Dalip Kumar and Raj Kapoor

Peshawar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber PakhtunkhwaÂ government has set a price to buy ancestral houses of bollywood legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology said that both houses will be converted into museums.

Thee Archaeology Department has declared the two houses as national heritage sites that was recognised internationally.

The purchase of both the houses is estimated at Rs. 24 million which includes the cost of land and infrastructure.

The price of the Dilip Kumar's house has been fixed at Rs. 80,056,696, and the price for Raj Kapoo's house has been fixed at Rs.15 million.Â