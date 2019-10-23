UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Raise Penalties To Discourage Illegal Mining

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to make mineral sector investment-friendly

The draft legislation will address the post-merged scenario of the tribal districts, and other key issues in the existing law of the mines and mineral sector.

The new amendment has defined the mining operation procedure and awards of mineral titles for the newly merged tribal districts. The amended draft says that in the grant of the titles in the newly merged tribal districts priority will be given to the local community.

In addition, the mineral titleholder in these areas will also be nominated by the local community. A dispute resolution committee will also be formed to address the mineral sector issues of the area.

The Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019 will also introduce E-bidding in the minor minerals sector, which will further promote transparency in the sector. While it will also reform the auction of minor mineral at the district level.

The provincial minister for Mines and Mineral, Dr Amjad Ali said that the amendment is formulated to facilitate investors in the mining sector of the province, as it is one of the key sectors in KP which can provide a boost to the economy.

Dr Amjad Ali said that with new amended act, the mineral titleholder and local or foreign investors will be able to work in a joint venture in the mining sector.

Dr Amjad Ali said that the amended bill has also focused on the eradication of illegal mining practices and for that purpose penalties have been increased. He said that government reforms agenda in the mining sector will further enhance the revenue of the department.

The amendment also stresses on the conservation of marble and granite deposits phase wise switching from blasting to mechanized mining. Under the proposed amendment, illegal mining has been declared cognizable and non-bailable offence wherein terms of imprisonment have been increased from three to five years, while, for violators imprisonment with fine could also be awarded.

Under the amended act Appellate Tribunal will be established for the timely and effective disposal of appeals. The tribunal will consist of Chairman and other members. The Appellate Tribunal will hear appeals against the orders of Licensing Authority in relation to large and small scale mining, and minor minerals.

