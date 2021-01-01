UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Reconstruct Hindu Temple: Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt to reconstruct Hindu temple: Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday said that provincial government would bear all expenditure on reconstruction of damaged Hindu worship in Teri village of district Karak.

He said this while talking to journalist after visiting the temple site.

A high-level investigative commission on the directive of Supreme Court of Pakistan visited Hindu Samadhi in Teri village to investigate burning of temple and met with local peace committee representatives to record their statements.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court has taken suo motto over the tragic incident and has fixed the matter on January 5 with the direction to one man commission on Minorities Rights , Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit the site and submit report on January 4 (Monday).

More Stories From Pakistan

