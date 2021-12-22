KP Govt to register journalists with ESSI, EOBI: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that journalists would be registered with Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) on the pattern of labour to make them entitled for more incentives and facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that journalists would be registered with Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) on the pattern of labour to make them entitled for more incentives and facilities.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized regarding Journalists Protection Bill here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Information & Public Relations, Arshad Khan, members KP Assembly, Inayatullah Khan & Nighat Orakzai, president, Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, President, Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ), Nasir Hussain, Shamim Shahid and Mahmood Jan Babar, other senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that the government supports the Journalists Protection Bill and will soon pass the legislation from the provincial assembly. He also urged the owners of media houses to take steps to play a full role in the protection and welfare of their employees.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare and protection of their rights on priority basis.

He said that the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He further said that the role of journalists in the restoration and salvation of democracy is commendable, saying, despite limited resources the journalist community of Peshawar have exhibited best professional performance.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that restrictions on press are harmful to democracy and added that the progress of journalism and democracy is interlinked with each other.

He stressed the need for further activation of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and urged the elected body of the club to play its due role in this regard.

On this occasion, the Secretary Information & Public Relations, Arshad Khan said that economic stability of journalists was their top priority. He said that in this connection, the department has released an amount of Rs. 85 million to local newspapers.

He said that social media was also playing a major role in the current era. Therefore, they are contemplating on releasing advertisements through it.