KP govt to reguarlize services of 58,000 primary, secondary teachers: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Housing Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali on Sunday said that the provincial government would regularize the services of 58,000 teachers to increase literacy ratio in the women segment of the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Govt Girls' Primary School at village Abuha, district Swat. He said that the construction and revamping project of Abuha primary school has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 18 million.

Dr Amjad said that provincial government has taken practical steps to provide best educational facilities to people and said that Rs 227 billion has been allocated for elementary and secondary education in the budget of fiscal year 2022-23.

He said the budget has been increased by Rs 47 billion as compared to last year.

He urged people to educate their children specially girls as they are the future of the nation, and said that the educated mother could only train their children as per requirements to compete in the modern world.