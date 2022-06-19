UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Reguarlize Services Of 58,000 Primary, Secondary Teachers: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:10 PM

KP govt to reguarlize services of 58,000 primary, secondary teachers: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Housing Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali on Sunday said that the provincial government would regularize the services of 58,000 teachers to increase literacy ratio in the women segment of the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Govt Girls' Primary School at village Abuha, district Swat. He said that the construction and revamping project of Abuha primary school has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 18 million.

Dr Amjad said that provincial government has taken practical steps to provide best educational facilities to people and said that Rs 227 billion has been allocated for elementary and secondary education in the budget of fiscal year 2022-23.

He said the budget has been increased by Rs 47 billion as compared to last year.

He urged people to educate their children specially girls as they are the future of the nation, and said that the educated mother could only train their children as per requirements to compete in the modern world.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Budget Amjad Ali Women Sunday Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.