KP govt to rehabilitate 25 DHQs in two years: PD PMIU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prioritized rehabilitation of 25 district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) in the next two years aiming to provide modern healthcare facilities to its people.

These views were expressed by Project Management and Implementation Unit (PMIU) Project Director Dr Niaz Muhammad while chairing a meeting with medical superintendents of DHQs on Tuesday.

Dr Niaz Muhammad said that under the rehabilitation programme, all the DHQs would be renovated, and there would be deployment of specialist doctors and other additional paramedics, besides provision of medicines and medical equipment.

He said that diagnostic services outsourcing, establishment of ICUs, burn centres, dialysis units, and physiotherapy units would be included in the programme.

He said that the project would be completed within two years which would not only provide treatment facilities to patients belonging to far-flung areas but would also help create employment opportunities in those areas.

The project, he said, had utmost importance which would help overcome burden of patients in teaching hospitals of the province.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in detail and it was said that all the revamping work would be carried out in four phases, and the DHQs in Charsadda, Abbottabad, Haripur, Karak and Peshawar would be revamped in the first phase.