UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Release 100 Percent Development Funds From July 1: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

KP Govt to release 100 percent development funds from July 1: PA told

Finance Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday informed the KP Assembly that the provincial government would release 100 percent development funds to all sectors by July 1 to ensure record development during the fiscal year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday informed the KP Assembly that the provincial government would release 100 percent development funds to all sectors by July 1 to ensure record development during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Winding up the supplementary budget debate, he said the KP province is ahead of all other provinces in the social sector and vowed that during fiscal year 2021-22, the province would witness record development. He said there were a total 64 grants in the supplementary budget, adding that the original budget was estimated at Rs 923 billion while the revised budget reached Rs927 billion, similarly, the projected revenue was Rs 716 billion but expenditure reached up to Rs 730 billion.

He explained that the supplementary budget was not an excess budget rather, the government cut the budget of some departments due to corona pandemic while some departments including education, relief, tourism and others demanded supplementary budget.

He said the present government was working more on budgeting reforms, adding that the government revived the cut in elementary education sector while the police budget was increased by Rs 6 billion in Malakand due to regularization and pensions of Levies personnel.

The Minister said that in order to improve the finance, the government is working on different acts, adding that last year the government achieved Rs 53 billion target which has now set Rs 75 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Regarding pensions, he said it was a big challenge not only for KP but for the whole country but the province is tackling the issue in a good manner.

Earlier, the Opposition lawmakers Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-i-Islami, Aurengzeb Nalota, Ikhtiar Wali, Sardar Khan and Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Naeema Kishwar, Rehana Ismail and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF, Ahmad Kundi and Nighat Orakzai of PPP expressed reservations over the supplementary budget. They criticized that the provincial government did not allocate amount for the welfare of people in the budget.

Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani criticized the government over the BRT project and pointed out loopholes and corruption in the project.

Shaukat Yousafzai rejected the objections of the Opposition Leader and said the government is ready to debate on the project, adding that Peshawar BRT project was much better than Metro services in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani assured the Opposition Leader that the treasury would brief the members of the House on BRT on July 1.

Later, the proceeding of the House was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 1300 hours.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Multan Corruption Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Akram Khan Durrani Metro Rawalpindi Malakand July All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

1 minute ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

1 minute ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Merlier wins sta ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city during next 4 ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 431 others

5 minutes ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Tim Merlier stag ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.