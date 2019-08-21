UrduPoint.com
KP Govt To Resolve Problems Of Local Newspapers: KP Information Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the provincial government was fully aware of importance of local newspapers and assured full support to resolve problems of local newspaper industry

Talking to a delegation of Council of Newspaper Editors here at his office, he said KP government wanted to resolve clear all outstanding dues of newspapers besides chalking out a comprehensive system for regular payment against advertisements to newspapers.

He assured the delegation to resolve the problems including transfer of declaration, registration fee and others being confronted by the local newspaper industry.

Earlier, Vice President of CNE Dr Hafiz Sanaullah Khan informed the minister about the issues of just distribution of advertisements, payment of outstanding dues and abolition of registration fee for newspapers.

